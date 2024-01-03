Multiple local health departments have received enhanced funding for the first time as a result of the Health First Indiana (HFI) initiative. HFI is a historic investment in public health made possible by legislation passed by the 2023 Indiana General Assembly. Eighty-six counties serving nearly 96% of Hoosiers opted to receive a total of $75 million in HFI funding.

HFI is an unprecedented state investment to improve Indiana’s health outcomes. HFI launches a groundbreaking effort to improve the health of all Hoosiers through guaranteed access to core public health services, including maternal and child health, tobacco and vaping cessation, chronic disease, trauma and injury prevention, and more. About 78% of the funding will support preventive and health outcome-related activities. A key component of Health First Indiana is that local health departments determine how the funding is spent as they know best how to improve the health of Hoosiers living in their communities.

The local counties’ health departments receiving enhanced funding through the Health First Indiana initiative include Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Martin, Orange, Perry, Pike, Spencer, and Warrick.

More information about Health First Indiana, including a map of participating counties, a list of core public health services, and a breakdown of funding amounts by county can be found by visiting healthfirstindiana.in.gov.