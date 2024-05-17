the MHS Walk for Wellness at the Dubois County Health Department is set to be held on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, from 2 PM to 6 PM. Open to the public and for all ages, the fair will feature a variety of free health screenings, educational tables, and giveaways.

Highlights at the Fair:

Earn a $30 voucher for Shoe Sensation

Enter a drawing to win a free bike

Free bottled water, fruit, and snow cones

Community health and wellness experts will be available at the event to provide a range of services and information. This includes mental health and substance abuse information, healthy family planning, and child safety guidance. Additionally, attendees can benefit from dental and vision screenings, receive information on domestic and sexual assault, and access resources related to vital records, immunizations, and environmental services. Blood pressure checks and wellness information will also be provided, along with advice on weather and preparedness.