An accusation of voter intimidation has been made official in Perry County. According to a letter of complaint sent to the Perry County Election Board, Bradley DeHart was confronted and intimidated by a poll or election worker, Sherri Flynn.

The letter from Bradley DeHart is a notice of complaint against poll worker, Sherri Flynn. On Primary Election day, May 7th, at the Tell City Depot voting location, Sherri Flynn challenged DeHart’s vote and became hostile making him feel unsafe and uncomfortable.

DeHart had already gone through the required steps to vote when Flynn approached him and took his voting ticket just prior to going to the voting machine. According to the statement, Flynn didn’t explain why she was taking the voting ticket. She then tried to have him fill out a form that would challenge his vote. He refused to fill out the form since he didn’t understand the contents of the form. Flynn became verbally aggressive and intimidating. The election board was contacted and they agreed to let DeHart vote.

According to Indiana Code, “A person knowingly or intentionally intimidates, threatens or coerces an individual for voting or attempting to vote commits voter intimidation, a level 6 felony.”

Tell City police were called to the polling place in Tell City due to the confrontation. The Perry County Election Board will now investigate and proceed with the complaint.