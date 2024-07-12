NRCS would like to invite members of the community to join us at the Jasper Public Library Cherry Room at 100 Third Ave Suite B, Jasper, IN 47546 on Wednesday, August 7th at 4:30 pm for the annual Local Working Group meeting.

The purpose of this meeting is to evaluate our current list of resource concerns in Dubois County. We will then determine if any updates need to be made to reprioritize the concerns of our constituents. This is your opportunity to provide feedback on local resource concerns to the State Technical Committee and NRCS. We will go through last year’s resource concerns and then determine which, if any, concerns need to be updated during the meeting.

If you would like to voice a concern, please consider joining us on Wednesday, August 7th.

The monthly Dubois County Soil and Water Conservation District Board meeting with start directly after the completion of the Local Working Group meeting. All are welcome to stay and participate.