Two Huntingburg parents were arrested after their two elementary school children missed more than 27 days of school during the 2024-2025 academic year, with several doctor’s notes found to be fraudulent.

According to an affidavit, Indiana State Police were contacted by a school counselor at Holland Elementary regarding habitual truancy concerns. During the first semester, a kindergarten and first-grade student from the same family had accumulated 11 unexcused absences, five certified absences, three excused absences, and one bereavement absence. School officials later discovered that some of the doctor’s notes submitted were falsified.

Authorities interviewed the children’s parents, Katherine Braunecker, 29, and Alfred Braunecker, 33, on January 30. Katherine denied forging the doctor’s notes and claimed the children were frequently ill. Meanwhile, Alfred appeared unaware of a reported family emergency that had been cited as a reason for absences.

Both parents were arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent. Katherine Braunecker also faces an additional charge of forgery.