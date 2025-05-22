Daviess County Rural Water Systems has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for customers from 808 N US Highway 231 to Able Lane, including those on County Road E 250 N. Customers on Able Lane itself are not affected.

The water utility recommends all affected customers boil their cooking and drinking water for five minutes before use. The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

Boil water advisories are typically issued when there is potential for bacterial contamination in the water supply due to system maintenance, pressure drops, or other issues.

Residents should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, cooking, making ice, and brushing teeth until the advisory is lifted.

For questions, contact Daviess County Rural Water Systems at (812) 254-2246.