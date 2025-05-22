The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man last seen in the Bowman, Indiana area.

Authorities say 58-year-old Barry Dillon was last seen during the late evening hours of May 19, 2025. According to family and friends, Dillon has not been heard from since approximately 9:50 p.m. that evening.

Dillon is described as a 5-foot-8, 180-pound white male with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a neon yellow work shirt and blue jeans.

Deputies located Dillon’s truck in the early morning hours of May 20, about two miles from where he was last seen.

Anyone with information on Barry Dillon’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 812-354-6024. Tips can also be submitted online at pikecountysheriffsoffice.com by clicking “Submit a Tip.”