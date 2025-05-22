The Huntingburg Police Department is investigating the death of a local man after responding to a welfare check on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to 606 South Main Street at approximately 1:28 p.m. on May 22, 2025. Upon arrival, they found an unresponsive man, later identified as Stanley Kepley III, lying on the front porch with severe injuries to his arm.

Police immediately initiated life-saving efforts until Deaconess Memorial EMTs arrived and took over. Despite their efforts, Kepley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities believe the injuries were self-inflicted and confirmed that no one else was present prior to their arrival. The Indiana State Police Crime Scene Investigators were called in to process the scene, and no foul play is suspected.

An autopsy is scheduled for May 23, 2025. Kepley’s immediate family has been notified.

Agencies assisting at the scene included the Huntingburg Fire Department, Dubois County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police, Deaconess Memorial Ambulance and EMTs, and the Dubois County Coroner’s Office.