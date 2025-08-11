The Being for Others Health and Wellness Foundation (BFO) is excited to announce its second round of 2025 grant recipients, awarding a total of $291,227 to 11 organizations that are making a meaningful impact on community health and wellness. From behavioral health services and housing solutions to education programs and the new Regional Wellness Center, these grants support community-driven efforts to improve health outcomes and enhance well-being at the local level.

“This round of funding reflects the incredible diversity of solutions being led by passionate, community-based organizations across our region,” said Christian Blome, President of BFO. “Whether it’s building homes, supporting young families, or creating access to recovery programs, each of these projects plays a vital role in improving lives and advancing long-term well-being.”

BFO received 33 applications during Cycle 2 with the requests exceeding $2.4 million. After a careful review process, the following 11 organizations and their projects were selected:

Dubois-Pike-Warrick Economic Opportunity Committee, Inc. (TRI-CAP) – $75,000

Project: Healthy Families – This home visitation program promotes healthy families and children through various services until children are 5 years old. Funding will be used for staff salaries and to hire additional staff to reduce the growing waitlist. Crawford County Parks Board – $50,000

Project: Paving the Way – Paving a mile-long, accessible walking path at the Fairgrounds facility, currently seen as a “hub” for community engagement, to enhance outdoor recreation, community health, and reduce isolation. Tri-County Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) – $50,000

Project: Regional Wellness Center – Provide exercise equipment for the Regional Wellness Center’s group exercise room, expanding health and wellness opportunities through inclusive programs for physical fitness, rehabilitation, and overall well-being. Dove Recovery House for Women – $31,500

Project: Promoting Recovery and Wellness: Expanding Trauma-Informed Support for Women in Southern Indiana – Hire a Peer Recovery Specialist and expand the Barrier Busting Funds to support women in recovery. These combined efforts will provide comprehensive care, including guidance, resource connection, transportation, and financial assistance, to promote healing, reduce recidivism, and support lasting recovery. Pike County Progress Partners Inc. – $25,000

Project: Pike County’s Affordable Housing Program – Removal of blighted properties and revitalization of the sites to fill with affordable housing for families. Martin County Alliance for Economic Growth, Inc – $20,827

Project: Community Roots –Enhancements to Loogootee Senior Center’s programming and facilities. This initiative aims to foster intergenerational connections and reduce social isolation through partnerships and increased diverse programming. Spencer County Habitat for Humanity – $15,900

Project: Spencer County Habitat for Humanity Housing- Clear and prepare properties with dilapidated structures for new home builds for future Habitat families. Asociación Latino Americana del Sur de Indiana Inc. – $10,000

Project:Cafe con ALASI – A program designed to build bridges between Latino families and local systems through culturally grounded engagement, education, and empowerment. Delivered through a weekly Spanish radio segment and in-person Café en el Parque events, the program will cover a variety of topics on health and well-being. Holly’s House – $5,000

Project: Prevention Education – Research-based child abuse prevention program for K-6 students, teaching vital life skills to prevent various forms of abuse and violence. Students are equipped to recognize abuse, understand boundaries, identify trusted adults, and report abuse, thereby promoting healing, reducing recidivism, and supporting lasting recovery. Holly’s House serves schools in 5 BFO counties. The Way of Rockport Indiana, Inc. – $5,000

Project:The Way Home Program – Assists individuals with substance use disorder in attaining employment, affordable housing, continuing education, self-sufficiency, and spiritual growth, enabling them to lead a life free from alcohol and drugs. Parents Supporting Education-Jasper – $3,000

Project: Community Education/Sexual Assault Awareness Campaign – Expansion of consent awareness and prevention pilot program into an 8-county community-education campaign. This campaign will provide informational packets at school events and sexual education sessions, use digital and outdoor advertising, and host a community-wide event for Sexual Assault Awareness Month to encourage ongoing dialogue and commitment to prevention.

“We’re thrilled to support these incredible organizations and are energized by the continued momentum we’re seeing across all 8 counties—it’s inspiring to be part of such meaningful work,” said Mary Champion, BFO Director of Operations.

With the completion of Cycle 2, the Foundation has awarded a total of $477,977.19 in grants for 2025, further advancing its mission to improve health and wellness across the Southwest Indiana region.

BFO’s final grant cycle for 2025 is available now and will remain open through October 7. Organizations interested in applying are encouraged to visit www.beingforothers.org/grants to learn more.

About Being for Others Health and Wellness Foundation

The Being for Others (BFO) Health and Wellness Foundation is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to creating a culture of health and wellness for the betterment of communities in Southwest Indiana. Established through a generous $20 million endowment made possible by the affiliation between Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center and Deaconess Health System in 2024, the foundation serves eight counties: Dubois, Martin, Crawford, Daviess, Spencer, Perry, Pike, and Orange.

Focused exclusively on grant-making, the foundation collaborates with local organizations, agencies, and other funders to promote health and wellness initiatives that inspire our communities to Be Well. Be Healthy. Be for Others.

For more information contact us at 812-556-0400 or visit www.beingforothers.org.