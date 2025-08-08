The Birdseye Town Board held their monthly meeting on Thursday evening, August 7 at the Birdseye Town Hall.

Besides the routine bill paying and monthly department updates, the Board advanced several projects aimed at streets, legal services, and local infrastructure at its latest meeting.

Council members approved paperwork prepared by Midwestern Engineers, Inc. to move forward with contracts with C&R Construction tied to the town’s Community Crossings Matching Grant (CCMG) paving project. CCMG is an Indiana Department of Transportation program that helps cities, towns, and counties fund eligible road and bridge work through local matches, with application cycles held twice per year.

The board also voted to retain Burgher & Burgher as the town’s legal counsel. The regional firm maintains offices in English and Corydon and provides municipal legal services in Southern Indiana.

In utility business, the National Rural Water Association conditionally agreed to a $200,000 loan, contingent upon Birdseye securing a $750,000 grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA). NRWA’s Rural Water Loan Fund is designed to bridge financing gaps for small water and wastewater systems, while OCRA administers federal Community Development Block Grant dollars that communities like Birdseye often pursue for critical infrastructure improvements. Recent county discussions have noted Birdseye’s ongoing efforts to pair local loan commitments with OCRA funding for system upgrades.

Housing news also came before the council, with Pleasant View Apartments reporting facility improvements underway.

The Birdseye Town Board meets at the Town Hall Building the 1st Thursday of each month at 6PM.