The Birdseye Volunteer Fire Department and Park Board are gearing up for their 36th Annual Picnic, set to take place August 22–23, and are currently seeking donations for the event’s community raffle.

Organizers are requesting monetary donations, gift cards, and raffle prizes to help support the local fire department and community park. All donated items will be raffled off during the picnic weekend, with proceeds directly benefiting public safety services and recreational improvements in the Birdseye area.

The picnic has become a longstanding tradition in the town, bringing residents together for two days of food, fun, and fundraising. The raffle is a major part of the event’s success each year, thanks to generous contributions from local businesses and individuals.

The deadline to donate is Thursday, August 15. Anyone interested in contributing or learning more can contact Alyssa Weisheit at (812) 309-9198.

With community support, the Birdseye Volunteer Fire Department and Park Board hope to continue building on the event’s tradition while raising essential funds for vital local services.