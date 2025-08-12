Detectives from the Tell City Police Department have located the body of 23-year-old Geovani Sanchez.

The body of Mr. Sanchez was discovered on Monday August 11, 2025, around 1:00PM CST.

Mr. Sanchez, a resident of Tell City, had been reported missing the previous day at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Following the missing person report, detectives, patrol officers, and personnel from neighboring law enforcement agencies launched an immediate search. The department also shared information on social media, which generated tips and leads from the community.

During the search, investigators discovered personal belongings belonging to Mr. Sanchez along a public walking trail in Tell City. This finding led search teams to concentrate efforts in the area, ultimately resulting in the discovery of his body. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives reported no evidence of foul play at this time. The Tell City Police Department is working with the Perry County Coroner’s Office to determine the cause and manner of death.

Officials delayed the public release of information to ensure the family had been notified and have asked the public to respect the privacy of Mr. Sanchez’s loved ones as they grieve.

