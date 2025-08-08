Cathedral Health Care Center is pleased to announce it has earned the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award from the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program, the first step in a nationally recognized journey of excellence. This award confirms our efforts to lay a true foundation for continuous improvement in long-term care—rooted in mission, vision, and the Baldrige Excellence Framework.

In addition to this national recognition, Cathedral achieved a historic milestone in its recent Indiana State Department of Health survey: zero care-related deficiencies—the best result in the facility’s known history.

We also proudly report we’ve sustained nearly 100% occupancy over the past year, demonstrating the trust and confidence families place in our compassionate care. On top of that, our newly completed facility remodel enhances both safety and comfort, further elevating the quality of the environment where our residents live and thrive.

“Winning this Bronze Award is validation—but not the endpoint. Coupled with our clean survey and enduring occupancy, it proves we’re not just meeting standards; we’re determined to surpass them,” states Alli Betz , Administrator of Cathedral Health Care Center.

About the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award

The Bronze Award is the entry-level tier in the AHCA/NCAL Quality Award Program, designed to help organizations establish an organizational profile that clarifies mission, vision, values, and performance improvement. Recipients gain critical tools and resources to build a culture of quality and continuous learning—an essential foundation as they progress toward Silver and ultimately Gold Quality Award levels.

About Cathedral Health Care Center

Located in Jasper, Indiana, Cathedral Health Care Center is committed to delivering resident-centered, high-quality long-term care for individual struggle with mental health care. With a dedicated team of professionals, our mission is to improve lives with integrity, compassion, and a commitment to excellence—every single day.