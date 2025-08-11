August is National Make-A-Will Month, a reminder of the importance of planning for the future. The Community Foundation is encouraging individuals and families to take this opportunity to create or update their will to ensure their wishes are honored and their loved ones are protected.

Despite its importance, more than half of Americans do not have a will in place. A will allows you to specify how your assets and property should be distributed. Without one, the state determines what happens—and it may not align with your wishes.

“Having a will is one of the most important steps you can take to provide clarity for your loved ones and your community,” said Clayton Boyles, Executive Director of the Community Foundation. “Make-A-Will Month is a great time to start the conversation, reflect on the causes that matter to you, and explore how you can leave a charitable gift through your will or estate.”

The Community Foundation can help make this process easier, offering guidance and sample language for those interested in including charitable gifts in their estate plans. For anyone who works with a professional advisor, the Foundation can be a partner in creating a customized giving plan.

By planning now, you can continue to support a favorite nonprofit organization, church, or scholarship fund even beyond your lifetime.

For more information or to schedule a confidential conversation about leaving a gift to your community through the Community Foundation, visit dccommunityfoundation.org or call (812) 482-5295.