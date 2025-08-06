As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, the Community Foundation of Crawford County (CFCC) annually recruits new members to its board of directors, as current members cycle off the board, typically in three-year terms. The CFCC pursues all types of career elements, different backgrounds, culture, race, ages, and those who represent various geographic areas of the entire county to best serve the community. Each person is unique, and brings with them their experiences, skills and knowledge that will help them lead in our community. The CFCC believes the best practice is for all kinds of community organizations to be represented in this way, as diversely as is possible in a community the size of Crawford County. All board members have a strong connection to the community which makes them valuable allies in securing the future of Crawford County through endowment-building and wise stewardship of every dollar entrusted to the CFCC.

The CFCC is pleased to welcome recently elected Board Members. Elected in June were Emily Williams with DMLO CPAs; and Sonya Cecil, a local business owner and former nurse. Board terms are three years, and a board member may elect to continue a second term.

The election of officers was also held at the June 2025 board meeting. Elected officers are: Dr. Kimberly Broughton-Miller of U of L Health as chairperson; Evan Peabody of Stonehenge Capital as vice chair; Heather Minton of Crawford County Community School Corporation as secretary; and Dave Poe of Dave Poe Construction as treasurer. Others currently serving on the board of directors: Angie Allen of Crawford County Community Schools, Ashley Allen Bullington of Debby Broughton Realty, Dr. Cassi Friday of Cure HHT, Carol Groves of Sycamore Springs and Indiana Caverns, Allen Holzbog of Jasper Engines & Transmissions and Hillview Christian Church, and Gary Smith of Caterpillar.

The CFCC is also very appreciative of the board member who has completed two full terms: Angela Leonard. “Leonard has done incredible things during her time on the board serving on the grants, scholarships, and policy committees, as well as doing the ad hoc work of the CFCC, who also served as a board chairwoman. Her leadership, guidance and friendship to the CFCC are invaluable. We plan to continue working with her and her family, and in collaboration with the other organizations on whose boards she serves,” said Christine Harbeson, executive director. “THANK YOU, ANGELA!”

The CFCC was founded in April 1998 by a volunteer Board of Directors that represented a variety of interests from Crawford County. To date, the CFCC has awarded more than $8 million in grants for programs/projects supporting Crawford County children and youth, education, housing, health and human services, the environment, history and culture, technology advancements, literacy and the arts; and has awarded well over $3 million in scholarships benefiting Crawford County students. The CFCC currently manages more than 110 charitable funds on behalf of families, individuals, corporations and non-profit organizations; and has awarded more in grants and scholarships than ever before in the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

The CFCC currently has a $2Match for each $1Donated to any new or existing unrestricted fund. For a complete listing of unrestricted funds, log on to CF-CC.ORG/FUNDS. To establish your own family, organization, or corporately named fund, contact Christine Harbeson.

For more information about the Community Foundation of Crawford County, how to serve or how to give, visit www.cf-cc.org, call (812) 365-2900, email charbeson@cf-cc.org or follow them at Facebook.com/CFCC4ever.