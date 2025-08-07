The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office has celebrated a significant milestone with the graduation of the first class from its Wellness Recovery Action Planning (WRAP) program.

The 10-week program guided participants through a structured process of reflection, wellness planning, and personal development. WRAP is a peer-led initiative that empowers individuals to build personalized wellness strategies, create daily maintenance plans, and establish tools for navigating crisis situations—all aimed at supporting long-term recovery and stability.

Throughout the program, graduates demonstrated strong commitment and resilience as they worked toward healthier futures. Their progress marks a meaningful step in their recovery journeys and reflects the program’s growing impact within the county.

One graduate also completed the program after transitioning back into the community following incarceration, underscoring WRAP’s ongoing role in supporting reintegration efforts.

The sheriff’s office commended the participants for their efforts and expressed continued support as they move forward.

