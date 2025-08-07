The Dubois Branch Library has announced the list of events they will be holding in September 2025.

The library would like to note they will be closed on Monday, September 1st, 2025, for Labor Day.

Tuesdays in September from 3 to 4 pm – Activity Corner for ages 8 and up – Enjoy snacks, games, and fun activities after school. No registration is required. There will be no Activity Corner on September 2. The September 23 Activity Corner will be a Lego Club Meeting.

For more details or to register for programs, visit the Calendar at jdcpl.us, call the Dubois Branch Library at 812-678-2548, or find them on Facebook at “Dubois Branch Library”.

The Dubois Branch Library hours are Monday and Wednesday, 10 AM to 8 PM, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 AM to 6 PM, Friday, 10 AM to 5 PM, and Saturday, 10 AM to 2 PM.