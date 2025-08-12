A community Driven Idea is growing roots and drawing crowds twice a month.
Jared Atkins speaks to some of the local organizers about the idea and hopes for the future of this idea.
Produced by Jared Atkins.
Local News, Weather, Sports, And Entertainment Available Now. Dubois County, Spencer County, Pike County, & Daviess County.
A community Driven Idea is growing roots and drawing crowds twice a month.
Jared Atkins speaks to some of the local organizers about the idea and hopes for the future of this idea.
Produced by Jared Atkins.
You must be logged in to post a comment.