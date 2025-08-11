Holiday World’s newest event, Thursday Night Bites, is coming August 21 and August 28 from 4:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Selections from the park’s Summer Wine’d Down culinary festival menu will be available, as well as select dry park rides, live entertainment, and drink specials. Event tickets are $25 online and include one free Summer Wine’d Down exclusive menu item. Admission to Thursday Night Bites is included with all Season Pass types, and Platinum and regular Season Passholders get $5 off one Summer Wine’d Down exclusive menu item each Thursday Night.

“Our team has blown Guests away with the incredible Summer Wine’d Down menu, so we decided to continue the fun,” says Leah Koch-Blumhardt, Director of Communications and Fourth-Generation Owner. “Thursday Night Bites is the perfect way to experience our new culinary festival with a relaxing evening atmosphere.”

During the Thursday night event, Splashin’ Safari will be closed; however, signature Holiday World attractions will be running, and the children’s rides in Christmas will run until 7:30 p.m. Select restaurants in Holiday World will be open, and Summer Wine’d Down exclusive menu items will be available.

“This is a great opportunity for families to enjoy a weeknight change of pace,” adds Koch-Blumhardt. “With schools going back and activities starting up, Thursday Night Bites is a great way to unwind and get ready for the weekend.”

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari’s Summer Wine’d Down culinary festival opened August 4, 2025 and features more than 30 new event-exclusive menu items across restaurants in both parks. The event menu items are available any day the park is open to the public through September 13, including Friday Night Live! For the best value, Guests can purchase a Summer Wine’d Down Tasting Pass.

Holiday World’s special event lineup for the fall is just beginning. Friday Night Live! returns to Holiday World in 2025 with extended dates, bringing live music, drink specials, and night rides every Friday from August 22 through October 24. Happy Halloween Weekends returns September 20 and runs through October 26, featuring extended hours on October 11, 18, and 25. Both parks are open daily through August 17; Splashin’ Safari closes September 13, and Holiday World closes November 2.