Drivers in Huntingburg should prepare for multiple road closures and lane restrictions beginning Monday, August 11, 2025, as crews begin maintenance and repair work in several areas of the city.

Contractor JH Rudolph will start milling operations on three streets starting Monday:

Arjem Street from 1st Street to 1st Avenue

Jackson Street from 2nd Street to 3rd Street

Walnut Street from 1st Street to 3rd Street

Weather permitting, the roadwork is expected to continue through Wednesday, August 13. During this time, parking will not be permitted along these streets. Emergency vehicles and school buses will still have access, but all other drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

In addition, the Huntingburg Wastewater Department will close one lane of West 400 from 6th Street to 12th Street on Monday, August 11, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for sewer manhole repairs. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and avoid the area if possible.