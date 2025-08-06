From cybersecurity to training to operational funding, the Statewide 911 Board is taking proactive steps to ensure Indiana’s emergency communications system remains one of the strongest in the nation.

Following a successful statewide cybersecurity assessment in 2024, the Board is now preparing to launch Contingency Preparedness and Planning exercises to further strengthen local PSAPs’ ability to respond during system outages or crisis events.

In addition, the Board invested $588,000 last year in professional training for Indiana’s more than 400,911 dispatchers and call-takers. These training programs are provided at no cost to local governments, helping ensure that emergency response personnel are equipped with the latest knowledge and best practices to serve their communities effectively.

To help sustain daily operations, the Statewide 911 Board also distributes $71.1 million annually to Indiana counties. This funding provides the equipment, staffing and infrastructure that keep local 911 systems running smoothly.

For more information about the Indiana Statewide 911 Board and its programs, visit in911.net.