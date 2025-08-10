A new study by personal injury law firm Simmrin Law Group reveals that Indiana has the tenth-highest rate of fatal intersection crashes involving police pursuits in the United States.

The research analyzed the data for fatal intersection crashes involving police pursuits from 2019 to 2023 for each U.S. state via the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), with Average crash rates per 1 million residents calculated to identify the states where Americans are most at risk.

Indiana ranks tenth with 0.9 fatal intersection crashes involving police pursuits per 1 million residents, surpassing the national average of 0.57 by about 58%. With a population of approximately 6.80 million, Indiana reported an annual average of 6.0 fatal intersection crash incidents during 2019-2023.

2023 was the worst year during the study’s researched timeframe with 10 crashes, while 2019 had only 3 crashes.

