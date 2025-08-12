The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 237 in Crawford County.

Beginning on or around Monday, August 18, crews will close State Road 237 near Sulphur. This closure will occur on the S.R. 237 bridge over I-64. During this project, the driving lanes of I-64 near this bridge will also be closed. Passing lanes will remain open.

This road closure will allow for a bridge rehabilitation project. Work is expected to take a month to complete, depending on the weather.

Traffic will have access to S.R. 237 from I-64 during this project. East bound motorists are asked to utilize the State Road 66 interchange as a detour to access northbound S.R. 237. West bound motorists are asked to utilize the State Road 37 interchange as a detour to access southbound S.R. 237. INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution, and avoid distractions when traveling in and near work zones.