The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 545 in Perry County.

Beginning on or around Friday, August 15, crews will close State Road 545 in Troy. This closure will occur at the intersection of State Road 66. State Road 66 will remain open during this project.

This road closure is for a pavement replacement project at the intersection. Work is anticipated to take a week to complete, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this project is State Road 66 to State Road 70 to State Road 245 to State Road 162 to State Road 62. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure. This closure is part of a larger project to repave State Road 545 and State Road 66 in Troy. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert in work zones.