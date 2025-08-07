Jasper Arts is pleased to announce its 50th Anniversary celebration fundraiser. Mark your calendars now to enjoy this indoor, climate-controlled event taking place at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center located at 100 Third Avenue, Jasper, Indiana.

On Friday, October 24th from 6pm to 9pm, Jasper Arts will host a fundraising evening in celebration of its Golden Anniversary. Proceeds will support Jasper Arts’ community education, artful ventures, and programming. By purchasing a $50 per person ticket to support the Arts, patrons will enjoy a sneak peek and early access to purchase numerous pieces of art from ten Beehive ’25 arts market vendors. Guests will also find delicious appetizers and food stations within Jasper Arts’ galleries and Atrium. A silent auction of donated art from Beehive ‘25 artists will also be an exciting part of the evening. A cash bar with a selection of beer and wine will be available and live musical entertainment will cap off a wonderful evening celebrating 50 years of Jasper Arts. To purchase tickets or to donate, visit www.jasperarts.org/fundraiser

Jasper Arts thanks the community and the City of Jasper for its continued support and partnership.