Jasper Council #1584 of the Knights of Columbus will host a special Fish Fry on Friday, August 8, welcoming both members and prospective members. The event will take place at the Council Hall, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and the meal served at 6:00 p.m.

The gathering is an opportunity for fellowship, good food, and connecting with those interested in learning more about the K of C and its mission. Organizers encourage members to bring guests who may be considering joining the organization.