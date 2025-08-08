As summer draws to a close, the Jasper Police Department is intensifying efforts to combat impaired driving in partnership with the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI). From August 16 through August 30, officers will increase patrols and conduct sobriety checkpoints as part of the nationwide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, led by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“Our top priority is keeping our roads and our community safe,” said Assistant Chief Aaron Persohn. “The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is an awareness effort to get the message out that drunk driving is illegal and it kills. Let’s make this a partnership between law enforcement and drivers: Help us protect the community and put an end to this dangerous behavior.”

According to the Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS), alcohol was involved in nearly 14% of all traffic fatalities in Indiana in 2024. Drug impairment accounted for more than 35% of fatal crashes.

“If you are impaired, whether from alcohol, drugs, or even medication, you should not be behind the wheel,” said Douglas Huntsinger, executive director of the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute. “As we head into the final stretch of summer, we’re urging Hoosiers to make the responsible choice and plan ahead for a safe, sober ride.”

Safety Tips for Drivers:

Plan transportation before consuming alcohol.

Use a designated driver, taxi, or rideshare service.

If impaired, hand over your keys to a sober driver.

Intervene if a friend attempts to drive while impaired.

Report suspected drunk drivers to local law enforcement.

For more information on impaired driving prevention, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.