The City of Jasper invites the public to attend a ribbon cutting for the most recent segment of the City of Jasper Multi-Use Trail System. The event will take place on Thursday, August 14, at 10 a.m. local time.

The ribbon cutting will be held at the Whitey Schoerder Golf Practice Facility, located at 2481 Mill Street. Officials from the City of Jasper, along with representatives from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, will be on hand to celebrate the opening of this 1.2-mile segment of trail.

This new segment connects the Whitey Schoerder Golf Practice Facility to St. Charles Street on the west side of the city. Its completion provides continuous connectivity from the Ruxer Disc Golf Course to the Jasper Parklands, creating a total of 7.6 miles of trail.