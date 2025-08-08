Kimball International is marking a major milestone this month as it celebrates its 75th anniversary with a special Open House Celebration on Thursday, August 14. The event will take place at the company’s Corporate Headquarters, located at 1600 Royal Street in Jasper.

The community is invited to take part in the celebration between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. EST, with guided tours offered at 4:00, 4:30, 5:00, and 5:30 p.m. Visitors will get a behind-the-scenes look at how Kimball International designs, tests, and utilizes its innovative furniture solutions. The event also includes an opportunity to learn about the company’s rich history and meet the employees who help bring the brand to life.

Brief remarks will be delivered at 5 p.m., highlighting the company’s legacy and future vision. Kimball International says it’s excited to share this milestone with the community that has supported it for decades.