Fifty-three Indiana farmers were recognized on August 6 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds for their exceptional commitment to conservation and land stewardship during the 2025 River Friendly Farmer Award Ceremony.

Held in the 4-H Exhibit Hall Auditorium, the ceremony honored farmers who have implemented proven conservation practices—such as cover crops, no-till farming, and field borders—to reduce erosion, improve water quality, and build healthy soils. These efforts not only protect Indiana’s rivers, streams, and lakes, but also contribute to the health of waterways far beyond state lines.

Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith addressed the honorees and their families, commending their dedication to preserving Indiana’s natural resources.

Local farmer, Grant Weyer/Infinity Cattle Company LLC, nominated by the Dubois County Soil and Water Conservation District, utilizes rotational grazing for their cattle, improved water systems to be able to rotate the cows more effectively across the farm, and they installed several hay feeding pads to protect the grass during winter months. These practices increase fertility of the soil, decrease erosion, and help to protect Indiana’s waterways.

A shared theme among this year’s recipients is leaving the land better than they found it and Grant Weyer/Infinity Cattle Company LLC. is no exception.

The River Friendly Farmer Award is a program of the Indiana Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts (IASWCD) and Indiana’s 92 Soil and Water Conservation Districts.

The 2025 River Friendly Farmer Award Ceremony is proudly sponsored by:

Indiana Farm Bureau

The Nature Conservancy

Indiana Corn Marketing Council

Indiana Soybean Alliance

Indiana State Department of Agriculture

Indiana Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts (IASWCD)

Indiana’s 92 Soil and Water Conservation Districts

A full list of award recipients is available at: www.iaswcd.org