The Astra Theatre will present Mama Said String Band out of Louisville, KY, with their own brand of grassroots music on Saturday, August 16. Nectar Valley will take to the Jim & Pat Thyen Performance Stage to open up the evening of music at 8:00 PM.

Tickets are on sale now at www.AstraTheater.com. Reserved seating tickets range from $15 for balcony seats, $20 for main level seating, and $25 for up front main level seating. Doors open at 7:00 PM.

Mama Said String Band brings a refreshing reinvention to Bluegrass, Folk, and Americana while focusing on vocal harmonies and contemporary instrumentation. The band has won several notable regional awards, including album of the year in the Lexington Music Awards for “Carry the Water”, Best Bluegrass Band in the Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards, and Bluegrass Artist of the Year in the Lexington Music Awards.

There is no doubt that Mama Said String Band will bring big, relatable emotions and honest songwriting to The Astra for this exciting show!

Nectar Valley, a young 4-piece string band with a musically diverse background and an insatiable energy will kick off the evening of music at 8:00 PM. They take influence from bluegrass, folk, psychedelic rock, blues, and jam bands.

In addition to sharing the evening with Mama Said String Band, the Next Act, Inc. invites you to join them at The Astra for future 2025 events. These events will include musician Paul Thorn on Saturday, September 13, comedian Steven Quezada on Saturday, October 4, and Nicholas Jamerson & The Morning Jays on Saturday, November 22. All events have tickets available on our website at AstraTheater.com with more events to come.

The historic Astra Theatre is located in the heart of downtown Jasper, Indiana. Newly renovated with 357 seats, the Astra has main level and balcony seating with a concessions stand offering snacks, local craft and domestic beer, and wine that are available for purchase.