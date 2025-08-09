Latest News

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect following a vehicle pursuit and crash in Loogootee.

Deputies are attempting to locate 26-year-old Dennis T. Smith, described as a Black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing approximately 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black ski mask in the area near Pizza Junction.

Authorities say Smith is considered armed and dangerous. Residents are urged not to approach him if spotted and to call 911 immediately with any information on his whereabouts.

On By Joey Rehl

