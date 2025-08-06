David L. Burress, 73, of Mariah Hill, passed away Monday August 4th at Deaconess Memorial Hospital in Jasper. David was born on February 2, 1952 in Ireland to Clarence and Dorothy (Farren) Burress. He was united in marriage to Elaine Jochim on June 5, 1976 in Lincoln Boyhood Memorial Chapel. Elaine preceded him in death on September 16, 2024.

David was a coal miner for several local mines. He was a United States Army Veteran, serving during the Viet Nam Era from 1972 until 1975. He was a member of the Ferdinand American Legion Post 124, and the Santa Claus Christian Church. David was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and golf. He had a lifelong passion for cars and motorcycles. David loved sharing adventures and simple moments with Elaine, whether it was going to get ice cream, or sitting on the porch swing. David will be remembered for his easygoing spirit, deep love for his family, friends, and the love of his life Elaine.

Surviving are two sons, Ryan Burress of Greencastle and Kristopher Burress of Mariah Hill. Two grandchildren, Gunner and Keaton Burress. Two brothers, Jim (Linda) Burress of Huntingburg, and Gary (Julie) Burress of Jasper. Two sisters, Kaye (Whitey) Schuetter of Jasper, and Judy (Morris) Schroering of Dubois. He was preceded also in death by his parents.

Funeral services for David L. Burress will be held on Friday August 8, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT in Santa Claus Christian Church. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 CDT until the services at 12:00 CDT. Burial with military graveside rites will be conducted by Ferdinand Legion Post 124 in Mary Help of Christian Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.