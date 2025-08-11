Florence C. Verkamp, 99, of Ferdinand passed away Saturday August 9, 2025 at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand. Florence was born on November 5, 1925 in Ferdinand to Joseph and Ida (Remke) Durcholz. She was united in marriage to Albert H. Verkamp on October 1, 1949 in St. Ferdinand Catholic Church. Albert preceded her in death on January 31, 2003.

Florence was a lifelong member of St. Ferdinand Church, the St. Ann’s Sodality and the St. Ann’s Choir. She retired as a bookkeeper at Hasenour Motor Company in St. Anthony. She was a member of Ferdinand American Legion Post 124 Auxillary. Florence graduated from the Academy of Immaculate Conception, class of 1943.

Surviving are one son, Scott (Ada) Verkamp of Ferdinand. Two grandsons, Jeremy and Josh Verkamp. Six great-grandchildren. One brother, Dennis (Barbara) Durcholz of Ferdinand. She was also preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Doris Harding.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM EDT on Wednesday August 13th in St. Ferdinand Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 8:30 AM until the service time. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.