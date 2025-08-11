Frederick Louis Souders, age 81, of Stendal, died at 3:28 p.m., on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center in Jasper, Indiana.

He was born February 12, 1944, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Oscar and Ardella (Schneider) Souders, both having preceded him in death. He married Marsha King on April 20, 1963, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Fred was a devoted and loving husband to his wife, Marsha, and they shared 62 wonderful years together. They were blessed with four children all of whom Fred was very proud.

Fred attended St. Meinrad Seminary for two years and graduated from Huntingburg High School. He served in the Army National Guard and the Army Reserve from 1962 to 1969. Fred made a career working with United Parcel Service, holding numerous positions. He retired from the corporate offices after 30 years in 1995. He was a very adventurous person with many interests such as hunting, fishing, golfing, flying all kinds of planes, and working at his Deer View Lakes. He loved his “old” friends and welcomed new ones; and held a great love for all his dogs over the years.

Fred and Marsha spent many glorious moments together traveling to see other parts of the world, making wonderful memories. After years of living elsewhere, Fred was anxious to return “home” to the Huntingburg area. He has served this community in many ways since. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, V.F.W. Post #2366, Holland American Legion Post #343, Y.M.I. Club, and Dubois County Flight Club.

Fred was a big man with a big heart; a cherished husband, father, grandfather and brother; was as patriotic as they come; and with his whole heart loved and served his Lord.

He is survived by his wife, Marsha Souders of Stendal; four children, Jeff (Lisa) Souders of Holland, Tony (Bobi) Souders of Elgin, Illinois, Michele (Dyle) Russell of Winston Salem, North Carolina, and Sean (Nicole) Souders of Charlotte, North Carolina; six siblings, Barbara (Jim) Klem of Jasper, Deb (Kurt Fehribach) Souders, Janet (Kenny) Kilian, Bob (Liz) Souders, Rod (Connie) Souders, and Scott (Brenda) Souders all of Huntingburg; six grandchildren, Robin, Dominic, Rylee, Dylen, Jake, and Isaiah; and three great-grandchildren, Payton, Stetson, and Ellie.

A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Fred Souders at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., Saturday, August 16, 2025, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the combined American Legion Post #343 and V.F.W. Post #2366 Memorial Details.

Visitation will be held at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 2:00-7:00 p.m., Friday, August 15th; along with a parish rosary and Y.M.I. vigil at 7:00 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to: Dubois County Humane Society, Tunnel to Towers Foundation, or The Souders-Olinger Aviation Scholarship c/o Dubois Co. Community Foundation. Condolences shared at: www.nassandson.com