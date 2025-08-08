Latest News

Jonathan M. “Cowboy” Wamser, age 22, of Otwell, Indiana, passed away at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at Deaconess Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Indiana.

Jonathan was born in Jasper, Indiana, on August 18, 2002, to Brian and Rebecca (Bement) Wamser.

He was a graduate of Pike Central High School and worked for Rascher Farms.

He enjoyed working on his truck and other automotives doing mechanic work and restoration projects.

Surviving are his parents, Brian and Rebecca Wamser, Otwell, IN, two sisters, Crystal Wamser, Thomasville, North Carolina and Tiffany (JR.) Whitehouse, Mt. Carmel, Illinois.

Preceding him in death are his paternal grandparents, John and Mary Louise Wamser and his maternal grandparents, John and Linda Bement.

Private family services will be held, with a celebration of life at a later date.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.

