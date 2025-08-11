Virginia V. Kapp, age 88, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 4:19 a.m. on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Virginia was born in Celestine, Indiana, on April 4, 1937, to Anthony and Catherine (Humbert) Knies. She married Roger L. Zehr on February 16, 1957, at St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana. He preceded her in death on January 7, 1998. She then married James Kapp Sr. on September 11, 1999.

She was a graduate of Dubois High School and then of VUJC with an Associate’s Degree.

She was a homemaker and a teacher’s aide at St. Celestine School.

She was a member of St. Isidore Parish – St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana.

Virginia enjoyed traveling, reading, cooking, baking, crossword puzzles, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are her husband, James Kapp Sr., Jasper, IN, two daughters, Rhonda (Brad) Hopf, Jasper, IN, and Kristy Zehr, Deland, FL, three step children, James Jr. (Dana) Kapp, Evansville, IN, Brenda (Dan) Duncan, Evansville, IN, and Lori Kapp (Mike Brooks), of Florida, six grandchildren, Andrea (Jim) Bounds, Ashlee (Eric) Friend, Jayme (Brent) Cauthen, Rachel Hopf, Justine Messmer, and Ava Messmer, five step grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, 20 step great grandchildren, three sisters, Shirley Buechler, Celestine, IN, Pat (Jim) Hopf, Celestine, IN, and Judy (Ron) Fleck, Celestine, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are one son, Scott Zehr, one sister, Clara Mae Knies, seven brothers, Cletus, Earl, Eugene, Elmer, Romie, JR, and Gary Knies.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Virginia V. Kapp will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 22, 2025, at St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Friday, August 22, 2025.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Isidore Catholic Church or to the wishes of the family.

