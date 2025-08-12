Mass in the Archabbey Church on March 21, 2024, the Solemnity of St. Benedict. The seminarian an oblate communities joined the monks. Archabbot Kurt presided, Dcns. Anthony Armbruster and Joseph Shultz served as deacons.

For more than 170 years, the Benedictine monks of Saint Meinrad Archabbey have been serving the local and global Church from southern Indiana. The monastery’s 70 monks serve as teachers, retreat leaders, seminary formators, parish priests, chaplains, artists, tradesmen, spiritual directors, and program administrators. At the foundation of the monks’ work is a life of prayer and community together.

Single Catholic men, ages 20-40, who are interested in exploring a monastic vocation are invited to attend a monastic vocation discernment weekend October 10-12, 2025, on the campus of Saint Meinrad Archabbey, a Benedictine monastery in southern Indiana.

Participants will stay in Saint Meinrad’s guest accommodations, eat and pray with the monastic community, participate in monastic work periods, and attend conferences by monks on different aspects of the monastic life.

To learn more or register for the discernment weekend, email Director of Vocations, Fr. Simon Herrmann, OSB, at vocations@saintmeinrad.org or call (812) 357-6611.