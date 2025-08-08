Hoosiers for the Corridor has launched a new website and social media networks in an effort to educate the public about the Mid-States Corridor, a proposed 54-mile expressway that extends from I-64/US 231 to I-69 at the existing US 231 interchange.

According to the group, this new digital presence effort is to develop communication channels that provide information to the community and address misconceptions about the corridor.

Colten Pipenger, Executive Director of Dubois Strong and Member of Hoosiers for the Corridor, anticipates that the new road will lead to some big improvements for the region:

“The Mid-States Corridor will be the force to drive economic growth for Dubois County. Unlocking this new North and South connection will help us build a stronger, more accessible, and more competitive region to secure our future,” Pipenger said. “But it will also make Dubois County safer by removing the semis from downtown Jasper, decreasing traffic congestion, and improving the environmental impact on air quality in our economic core. The new website and social media networks are part of our effort to effectively communicate the benefits of the Corridor with everyone.”

The website is available online at HoosiersForTheCorridor.com and it offers an overview of the Mid-States Corridor project and highlights the key benefits for southern Indiana residents in Dubois, Martin, and Daviess Counties.

You can follow Hoosiers for the Corridor on the following social media networks.

Facebook: facebook.com/hoosiersforthecorridor

Instagram: instagram.com/hoosiersforthecorridor/

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/hoosiers-for-the-corridor/

Reddit: reddit.com/user/ForTheCorridor/

Hoosiers for the Corridor is backed by the Mid-States Next Alliance, which is in support of the Mid-States Corridor. It is not affiliated with Mid-States Corridor RDA, INDOT, Lochmueller Group, or any other consultants or vendors associated with the Mid-States Corridor.

The Mid-States Corridor Project examines an improved highway connection in southern Indiana. The Corridor generally follows US 231 from Interstate 64, passing east of Huntingburg and the Jasper area, and extends north to connect to Interstate 69. The preferred route has been divided into five Sections of Independent Utility (SIU) for individual Tier 2 analysis. The Section 2 study extends from I-64, around Huntingburg and Jasper, to SR 56 at Haysville. Tier 2 commenced in July 2024, and is anticipated to take approximately three years to complete. Timelines for SIU 3, 4, and 5 have not yet been determined.