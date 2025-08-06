In a brief ceremony at the monastery entrance, Keegan Porter was clothed in the Benedictine habit at Saint Meinrad Archabbey, St. Meinrad, IN, on August 5. The novice now begins a year of monastic formation, including study of The Rule of St. Benedict and monastic history.
Novice Keegan, 35, is from San Diego, CA, where he was a member of Saint Thérèse of Carmel Catholic Church.
He attended Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, AZ, graduating in 2014 with a Bachelor of Social Work degree.
Before joining the monastery, Novice Keegan worked in a variety of positions within the field of senior living and care home facilities. Those positions included caregiving, activities, dining, facilities, and training.
As a novice, he will take a year off from formal studies and trades. The novitiate is a time of prayer and learning intended to help a novice discern his vocation as a monk. At the end of this year, a novice may be permitted to profess temporary vows of obedience, fidelity to the monastic way of life, and stability in the community of Saint Meinrad.
You must be logged in to post a comment.