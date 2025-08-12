Swimmer Lilly King poses for a portrait during the Team USA Tokyo 2020 Olympic shoot on November 23, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Rotary Club of Dubois County is thrilled to announce that Olympic champion and Indiana native Lilly King will serve as keynote speaker for the 13th Annual ATHENA International Leadership Awards Banquet, to be held on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at the Huntingburg Event Center.

King, a trailblazer in the world of competitive swimming, is widely known for her fierce spirit and unwavering determination. A two-time Olympic gold medalist, King made history at the 2016 Rio Olympics by winning gold in the 100-meter breaststroke and setting an Olympic record. She went on to medal again at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and holds 18 World Championship medals, making her one of the most decorated swimmers in U.S. history. Her career continues to inspire athletes and young leaders alike to rise above challenges, pursue excellence, and lead with confidence.

“We are honored to welcome Lilly King as our keynote speaker for this year’s banquet,” said Manda Combs, ATHENA Chairperson. “Lilly embodies the spirit of the ATHENA Leadership Award—strength, courage, and commitment to lifting others. Her story will undoubtedly inspire everyone in the room.”

In addition to King’s keynote address, the banquet will celebrate five outstanding women leaders as finalists for the 2025 ATHENA Leadership Award:

Megan Durlauf , Director of Operations at Dove Recovery House, advocate for recovery services and criminal justice reform.

, Director of Operations at Dove Recovery House, advocate for recovery services and criminal justice reform. Diana Fischer , nurse, educator, and CEO of Fischer Farms Natural Foods, known for her leadership in health, business, and philanthropy.

, nurse, educator, and CEO of Fischer Farms Natural Foods, known for her leadership in health, business, and philanthropy. Clara Fromme , retired educator and author, recognized for a lifetime of service and mentorship in Dubois County.

, retired educator and author, recognized for a lifetime of service and mentorship in Dubois County. Laura Grammer , co-owner of Ackerman Oil and QYCCO, a business innovator and passionate community builder.

, co-owner of Ackerman Oil and QYCCO, a business innovator and passionate community builder. Dr. Tara Rasche, superintendent and lifelong educator, paving the way for women in leadership and championing youth empowerment.

“These five finalists are remarkable examples of what it means to lead with integrity, heart, and a commitment to community,” said Rotary Club President Deidra Church. “Their stories, along with Lilly King’s, reflect the true essence of the ATHENA mission—to honor those who uplift and empower others, especially women and future leaders.”

The ATHENA Leadership Award, presented in over 500 communities worldwide, honors individuals who demonstrate professional excellence, community service, and a passion for mentoring women leaders. This celebration shines a light on what’s possible when leadership is rooted in purpose and driven by service.

The Rotary Club of Dubois County proudly recognizes its Platinum Sponsors for their generous support of this year’s banquet: Deaconess Memorial Medical Center, Dentons Bingham Greenebaum LLP, German American Bank, Kimball International, and Old National Bank.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are now available. To learn more or reserve your seat, visit www.duboiscountyrotary.com or follow the Rotary Club of Dubois County on Facebook and Instagram for updates.