Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology is hosting an open house on campus for its Graduate Theology Program on the weekend of October 11-12. An online open house will be held on Wednesday, November 19, at 6:30 p.m. Central Time.

Prospective students will get a chance to visit the campus, talk to current students, observe a class, ask questions, and enjoy free overnight accommodations. Register to attend by October 3. Registration and detailed information are at www.saintmeinrad.edu/graduate-theology/open-house/.

Saint Meinrad’s Graduate Theology Program offers a master’s degree in theology, as well as certificates in pastoral studies, scripture, teaching high school theology, liturgical music, and more. Post-graduate certificate programs are available in spiritual direction and in reflective practices.

“For anyone considering Saint Meinrad, come and see. Come to an open house. Talk to current students. Spend time in prayer with the monks. Walk the beautiful grounds,” says Chris Hickman, a Master of Arts in Theology student from Louisville, KY.

Courses are open to lay men and women and to permanent deacons. For more information on Saint Meinrad’s Graduate Theology Program, visit www.saintmeinrad.edu/graduate-theology/.