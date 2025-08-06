Farmers and land managers took advantage of the opportunity to recycle their plastic pesticide jugs at the Dubois County Solid Waste District’s annual Agriculture Recycling Day on the morning of Wednesday, August 6. There were 2720 plastic pesticide jugs recycled during the morning event by 27 participants. We had close to two tons of plastic that was recycled.

“The farmers and land managers come back year after year and really appreciate the opportunity,” District director Carla Striegel-Winner stated. “We look forward to seeing some folks bring a dozen jugs bring hundreds. We had several new participants this year as well.”

The Dubois County Solid Waste District thanks county farmers and land managers for taking time out of their busy day to recycle and do the right thing for themselves, their neighbors and their community.

The annual jug recycling event is through a special partnership with local recycler Jasper Salvage. The District would like to thank Jasper Salvage for supplying a dumpster for the event and the Dubois County Highway Department for supplying a dump truck for transport as well.

Residents wanting more information about other recycling and proper disposal in the county can go to www.duboiscountyrecycles.org or check out the District Facebook page.