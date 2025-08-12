Friends of the Patoka River National Wildlife Refuge are excited to announce that a generous matching grant of $1,000 has been offered from an anonymous donor to support the habitat and maintenance of the Refuge’s Cane Ridge Wildlife Management Area unit. That means for every dollar donated during the Cane Ridge Campaign, your contribution will be doubled, up to $1,000! A gift of $50 becomes $100, and $100 becomes $200, allowing your support to go twice as far! The match applies to any amount, no matter how small.

This matching grant creates a powerful incentive to support the work right now at Patoka River National Wildlife Refuge, in these challenging times for all Refuges. Consider making a donation today to maximize this incredible opportunity. The campaign is limited to 30 days, so please don’t delay. Post mark must be no later than 09/11/2025.

To Contribute:

Please make your check to Friends of Patoka River NWR, with memo “Cane Ridge Campaign”, and mail to: Friends of Patoka River NWR, P.O. Box 227, Oakland City, IN 47660

All donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.