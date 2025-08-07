Perry County Memorial Hospital’s leadership team convened last week for the latest installment of its quarterly Leadership Development Retreat, this time dedicating the session to the critical issue of employee retention. The gathering focused on strengthening workforce stability through informed leadership, team-building, and cultural reinforcement.

The retreat featured an enlightening session led by Katie Burnett, VP of Human Resources at Deaconess, who outlined forward-thinking tactics for boosting staff engagement and enhancing long-term employee satisfaction. Attendees also took part in hands-on workshops designed to unpack common reasons behind staff departures and explore how the organization’s Mission, Vision, and Values can serve as daily guides to creating a more fulfilling work experience.

These quarterly retreats have become a cornerstone of Perry County Memorial Hospital’s leadership strategy—designed to fuel professional growth, deepen team cohesion, and cultivate a workplace where employees feel appreciated, supported, and motivated to remain with the organization.

More information can be found on the Perry County Memorial Hospital Facebook page.

