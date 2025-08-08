Two of Southern Indiana’s most prominent monastic communities are inviting the public to take part in a six-mile spiritual journey that blends environmental responsibility with faith. The Monastery Immaculate Conception and Saint Meinrad Archabbey are teaming up to host a Pilgrimage of Hope for Creation on Saturday, September 6, as part of the 2025 Jubilee Year celebrations and in honor of the 10th anniversary of Pope Francis’ encyclical Laudato Si’.

The event begins at 9:30 a.m. EDT at the Monastery’s Event Hall with a prayer and light breakfast, followed by a six-mile walk to Saint Meinrad Archabbey at 10:30 a.m. The route passes through Dubois and Spencer Counties and includes rest stops, with limited wagon seating available for those unable to walk the full distance. Participants can also join by car, with designated points along the route for prayer and song.

This local pilgrimage aligns with a nationwide Catholic movement encouraging reflection on the relationship between faith and ecological care. Organizers hope the event inspires pilgrims to adopt more environmentally conscious lifestyles rooted in spiritual commitment.

The journey concludes at Saint Meinrad Archabbey Church around 1:30 p.m. with prayer, a group photo, and lunch. Bus transportation will be available for return travel to Ferdinand. The event is open to people of all faiths, and will proceed rain or shine. Registration is free but required by Friday, August 29 at www.thedome.org/pilgrimage. Same-day sign-up will also be available on site.