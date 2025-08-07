The Pike County Chamber of Commerce is set to host Powered by Pike, an event showcasing Pike County’s power generation. The public is welcome to the open house style event taking place August 14th from 8 AM ET to 7 PM ET at the Elmer Buchta Technology Center (located at 3401 North SR 61 in Petersburg).

Attendees will be walking through the history of the county’s coal mining, power generation, and companies will be present to discuss the alternative energy projects that are in construction and what the future of the power industry looks like.

All are welcome and there will be refreshments available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

If you have any questions, contact Ashley Willis by email at ashley@pikecountygrowth.com, by phone at 812-354-2271, or Jill Hyneman by email at chamber@pikecounty.in.gov.