Beginning Monday, August 11, East 16th Street in Ferdinand will be temporarily closed for road construction and parking lot repairs. The closure is expected to last approximately three weeks.

During this period, access to the Tri-County YMCA and the Ferdinand Library parking lots will be restricted. However, both facilities will remain open with normal operating hours.

Visitors are advised to park at the Ferdinand Community Center lot, located at 1710 Community Drive. The lot is accessible via 18th Street, and visitors can reach the YMCA and library by using the connecting trail between the properties. Limited shuttle service will also be provided.

Patrons are encouraged to check with the YMCA or library for any changes to program locations or times during the construction period.

