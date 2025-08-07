With classes already back in session in many Indiana K-12 schools and many more about to start, Attorney General Todd Rokita is alerting Hoosier parents to understand and exercise their rights to protect their students against ideologically-inspired teachers and administrators who attempt to indoctrinate children.

To empower parents navigating the K-12 system, Attorney General Rokita’s office released the Parents’ Bill of Rights (PBOR) in 2021, now in its fourth edition. This comprehensive guide outlines parental rights and responsibilities, covering critical areas like curriculum transparency, medical decision-making, school choice, and religious liberty.

Additionally, in February 2024, Attorney General Rokita launched the Eyes on Education portal, an online tool allowing parents, teachers, and citizens to report concerning classroom materials or curricula. As the new school year begins, Attorney General Rokita is calling on Hoosiers to visit the Eyes on Education portal and submit any materials that raise concerns.

Both the Parents’ Bill of Rights and the Eyes on Education portal are available at the Attorney General’s website.