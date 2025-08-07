A ministry formation workshop on theological reflection will be held on October 9-10, 2025, at Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology.

Dr. Bill Johnston will lead the workshop entitled “Introduction to Theological Reflection.” The workshop is designed for those seeking to become more effective in ministry, whether in volunteer or professional positions. Participants can join the noncredit workshop for $295 (the fee includes meals). The deadline to register is October 2.

This workshop provides tools for exploring how God is working in our lives through our experiences of ministry. In dialogue with Scripture, the Catholic tradition, culture, and personal history, theological reflection helps pastoral workers be more aware of the dynamics at play in ministry, so that they can be more attentive to God’s ongoing invitation. This skill is indispensable for those serving in ministry.

Dr. Johnston spent 27 years in parish and diocesan lay ministry related to catechesis, adult faith formation, and training lay ministers. He holds a Ph.D. in theology from the University of Notre Dame, and in 2006, he joined the religious studies faculty at the University of Dayton, OH, focusing on pastoral ministry.



He says, “I have worked with and among lay ecclesial ministers all my professional life and am privileged to do so now … with our students who currently are preparing to be lay ecclesial ministers themselves. It is a delight to engage with them in the disciplined conversation that is theological study, as they pursue the academic formation that can inform and shape their vision and practice of ministry as lay persons in ways that are … well-grounded in tradition and pastorally responsive to the needs of people today.”

For more information about the workshop and to register, visitwww.saintmeinrad.edu/graduate-theology/formation-workshops/ or call the Graduate Theology Program at 812-357-6336.